CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested late Tuesday afternoon for trespassing on the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad bridge as police pursued suspects in a business armed robbery in Wiley Ford, West Virginia, according to Cumberland Police.
Tyrell Edward Hill, 30, was taken into custody for trespassing on the posted bridge and was subsequently charged as a fugitive from justice in Mineral County after authorities there issued a warrant for his arrest in connection with the robbery earlier in the afternoon at Press Auto Mart on state Route 28 in Wiley Ford.
No injuries were reported in the robbery that occurred when two men entered the store, brandished a knife and stole money and an employee's wallet. The suspects in the 4 p.m. incident left the gas station in a passenger car that was abandoned a short time later in the town of Ridgeley.
The arrest of Hill took place just after the suspect vehicle was abandoned and as police reported that one of the suspects was seen walking on the scenic railroad bridge in the direction of Cumberland.
Hill remained jailed without bond Wednesday at the Allegany County Detention Center as ordered by a district court commissioner, pending proceedings for his extradition to West Virginia.
