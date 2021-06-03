CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly making threats of arson to several properties, according to Cumberland Police.
Joseph Henry Dowell, 57, was charged when he was served an arrest warrant in connection with the Friday incident, police said.
He was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center on $20,000 bond set by a district court commissioner.
Court records show Dowell was charged earlier in the week by summons with discharging a firearm in the city and malicious destruction of property, alleged incidents that also occurred Friday. The charges filed by Cumberland Police reportedly stemmed from alleged firing of a shotgun on Grand View Terrace where a window was damaged.
