Cumberland man jailed for alleged pre-sentencing offenses

CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Wednesday for reportedly violating conditions of his pre-trial release, according to Cumberland Police.
Jason Myles Roager, 25, was taken into custody Tuesday on a bench warrant issued by circuit court for alleged violations of his conditions of pre-sentencing release stemming from a conviction on an assault charge.
Roager was being held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center following the arrest.
The case involves alleged offenses that occurred in December 2018, according to court records.
Tuesday's arrest marks the second time Roager has been arrested since late February on warrants charging him with alleged violations of his pre-trial release.
