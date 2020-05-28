Cumberland man jailed for alleged probation violation

CUMBERLAND — A city man was due in court Thursday after he was arrested on a warrant charging him with violating his probation, Cumberland Police said.
Christopher Lynn Cage, 33, was ordered jailed without bond by a district court commissioner Wednesday after he was taken into custody on a warrant served by city police officers.
The warrant stemmed from an alleged violation in which Cage failed to comply with conditions imposed by the court in July 2019 in connection with a driving under the influence conviction, police said.
