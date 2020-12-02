CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Wednesday after he was arrested for assaulting his mother by punching her repeatedly "until he got tired," according to the Cumberland Police Department.
Police conducting an investigation of the Ascension Street incident arrested Jesse Lee Hausrath, 35, on charges of first- and second-degree assault.
The victim suffered facial injuries Tuesday that required medical treatment at UPMC Western Maryland where she was transported by a Cumberland Fire Department ambulance.
Hausrath was jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center at the order of a district court commissioner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.