CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed without bond after he was arrested on a warrant obtained by a citizen charging the suspect with providing marijuana to a juvenile, according to Cumberland Police.
Wayne Eugene King, 50, was taken into custody Monday on charges of child abuse in the second-degree, contribute to conditions of a child, neglect of a minor and possession of controlled dangerous paraphernalia and delivery to a minor. The charges stemmed from alleged offenses that reportedly occurred Sunday.
King remained jailed late Tuesday at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending review of a no-bail order set by a district court commissioner.
