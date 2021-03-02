CUMBERLAND — Two disturbance incidents Monday at the same Queen City Pavement location within three hours led to the arrest of a city man, Cumberland Police said.
Phillip Andrew Pietro, 26, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, trespassing and failure to obey a police order before he was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.
The arrest was made at about 5:30 p.m. when officers allegedly found Pietro creating a disturbance. A short time earlier, officers at the same location issued a criminal citation to Pietro for disorderly conduct and advised him not to return to the property.
