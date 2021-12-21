CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Tuesday after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a person who was assisting in unlocking another person's vehicle Monday in the 300 block of Polk Street, according to Cumberland Police.
Leo Clarence Kennell II, 60, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct, police said.
Kennell was being held on $3,000 bond at the Allegany County Detention Center following appearance before a district court commissioner.
Police said Kennell allegedly used a weapon to strike the victim in the face before he was taken into custody. The victim displayed obvious signs of injuries but it was not known if medical treatment was sought.
