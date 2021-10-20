CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed on a temporary commitment following his arrest Tuesday for an alleged assault at a Race Street property, Cumberland Police said.
Edward Wayne McDaniel, 58, was charged with second-degree assault. He remained jailed Wednesday at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending his next court appearance.
The arrest stemmed from an anonymous complaint reporting the alleged assault. The victim had injuries to his chest and neck, according to police.
