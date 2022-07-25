CUMBERLAND — An alleged assault of a woman at a Pennsylvania Avenue residence Sunday led to the arrest of a man who resided there, according to Cumberland Police.
The investigation in the 400 block led to the arrest of Michael Thomas Femi, 27, on charges of first- and second-degree assault.
He was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center without bond at the direction of a district court commissioner.
Police said the victim was allegedly choked following an argument. The victim apparently did not require medical treatment.
