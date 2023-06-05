CUMBERLAND — Two city residents are awaiting trial in district court after they were charged with assault and related offenses regarding a disturbance Saturday in the area of Greene Street and Avirett Avenue, according to Cumberland Police.
Ronald Wayne Ketterman, 37, was taken into custody Sunday on a warrant charging him with first- and second-degree assault, affray and disorderly conduct before being jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Also charged in the incident was Delores Spencer, 32, on charges of second-degree assault, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct. She was awaiting a court appearance after being served a criminal summons.
Police said Ketterman brandished a knife and threatened to stab individuals during an alleged assault that reportedly included Spencer and juveniles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.