Cumberland man jailed in Bedford Street assault complaint

CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Monday in an alleged assault of a woman at a Bedford Street residence, Cumberland Police said.
Jobie Camden Smith, 27, was served an arrest warrant charging him with first- and second-degree assault.
The incident occurred June 26 and was investigated by city police officers who found the victim suffering from facial injuries.
The victim told police she was struck in the face and choked by the defendant during an argument. Smith was released Monday after posting $25,000 bond.
