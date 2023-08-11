CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed without bond Friday after he allegedly struck and choked a person in the 800 block of Columbia Avenue, according to Cumberland Police.
Kevin Paul Bailey, 36, was arrested on first- and second-degree assault and disorderly conduct charges when officers were dispatched to the scene at 2 p.m. Thursday and interviewed witnesses of the alleged assault.
Bailey remained at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending review of the no-bail order by a district court judge.
The victim was injured but apparently did not seek medical treatment at the scene.
