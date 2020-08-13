Cumberland man jailed in missing juvenile case

CUMBERLAND — A city man awaited bail review Thursday after being jailed on charges stemming from a missing juvenile case, Cumberland Police said.
Christopher David Shrader, 38, was charged with three counts of false statement to an officer, contributing to the condition of a child and obstructing and hindering.
Police said the charges stemmed from an Aug. 8 complaint involving a missing youth who was located at Shrader's residence in the 400 block of Virginia Avenue after repeated attempts were made to locate the juvenile at that residence. City officers assisted Maryland State Police in the initial investigation.
Shrader was not at the residence on Aug. 9 when the youth was located.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.