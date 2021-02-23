CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Monday after Cumberland Police investigated a domestic disturbance at a Franklin Street residence.
Andrew Steven Spencer Sr., 33, was arrested outside the residence where he was found with lacerations to his hand and wrist, police said.
An investigation that included interviewing of two witnesses resulted in Spencer's arrest on charges of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, police said.
The victim told police that Spencer cut himself with a knife when she threatened to call police during an argument.
Following a bond hearing by a district court commissioner, Spencer was jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bail review by a district court judge.
Spencer apparently did not require medical treatment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.