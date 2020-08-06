Cumberland man jailed in South Street complaint

lights

CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Thursday after allegedly breaking into a South Street residence and assaulting a female occupant.

 

Reginel Dechalus, 35, was charged with third- and fourth-degree burglary, trespassing, malicious destruction of property and disturbing the peace.

He was released from the Allegany County Detention Center later Thursday after posting an unsecured bond of $5,000, according to court records.

 

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you