CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting a bail review after he was arrested Sunday on a warrant charging him with choking a person, according to Cumberland Police.

Douglas Scott Smith, 41, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment before he was ordered confined to the Allegany County Detention Center without bond as set by a district court commissioner.

Smith was scheduled to appear Monday before a judge to review the no-bail order.

Police said the charges stemmed from an alleged assault Oct. 8 in the 500 block of Valley Street. The victim was reportedly injured and treated at the scene by Cumberland Fire Department ambulance personnel.

