Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR WEDNESDAY JUNE 28 2023... The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code RED Air Quality Alert Wednesday for Western Maryland. A Code Red Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region are unhealthy for the general population. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles visit the web site www.mde.maryland.gov/programs/air/AirQualityMonitoring/Pages/index.aspx.