CUMBERLAND — Alleged assault of a Race Street resident with a hammer and threats to stab a woman outside a Fourth Street home led to the arrest Tuesday of a city man on first-degree assault and burglary charges, according to Cumberland Police.
Brandon Marshall Ridgeley reportedly exited a Fourth Street dwelling while armed with two steak knives and allegedly threatened to stab a woman, police said.
Ridgeley, 45, was also charged with breaking into a Race Street property through a kitchen window and striking an occupant with a hammer. The victim in the June 19 incident was taken to UPMC Western Maryland for evaluation of injuries suffered in the alleged attack and forced entry.
Ridgeley remained jailed without bond Wednesday at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending appearance before a district court judge.
