CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Friday after he was arrested Thursday for an alleged assault at a Massachusetts Avenue residence, according to Cumberland Police.
Shawn Patrick Tallman, 28, was taken into custody without incident on a charge of second-degree assault before he was ordered jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center in lieu of $2,500 bond.
The arrest was made about 9 p.m. when officers reportedly observed injuries to the victim.
