CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Tuesday after he was served an arrest warrant issued in connection with a recent standoff with Cumberland Police.
Raymond Anthony Osbourne, 60, was charged with first- and second-degree assault before he was ordered jailed without bond by a district court commissioner, pending bail review by a district court judge.
Police said the charges stemmed from a May 23 incident in the 200 block of Memorial Avenue that began when officers arrived at the location in response to a requested well-being check.
Osbourne reportedly became upset when he spoke with officers at his door, returned inside, then allegedly appeared with a handgun at a window of the residence minutes later. He then reportedly pointed the weapon into the direction of officers before eventually exiting the residence without the weapon.
Upon being taken into custody, Osbourne was taken to UPMC for an emergency evaluation.
