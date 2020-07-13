Cumberland man jailed on assault charges, out-of-state protective order

CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Sunday on a warrant stemming from an alleged assault the previous day in addition to a protective order issued by New Jersey, according to Cumberland Police.
Jonathan Orville Weinberger, 30, was taken into custody on the warrant charging him with first- and second-degree assault, false imprisonment and violation of an out-of-state protective order.
Following the arrest, Weinberger was jailed without bond, pending bail review by a district court judge.
Police said the charges stemmed from an alleged assault in the 700 block of Maryland Avenue in which Weinberger allegedly knocked the victim to the floor and then attempted to smother her by placing a pillow over her face. The victim was able to break free and escaped the residence by breaking a window before running to a neighbor's house to seek safety, police said.
Police said an investigation included observation of the victim's injuries that were consistent with the alleged assault.
