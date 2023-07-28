CUMBERLAND — A city man was ordered jailed without bond Thursday after he was arrested on assault charges at a residence in the 500 block of City View Terrace, according to Cumberland Police.
City police officers charged Eric Damon Baker, 36, with first- and second-degree assault after a female victim alleged being grabbed by the neck and thrown to the ground.
Following arrest processing, a district court commissioner ordered Baker to be jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
The victim apparently did not seek medical treatment at the scene.
