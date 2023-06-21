CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Tuesday after a woman arrived at the police station alleging he had assaulted and threatened to kill her while he was a passenger in her vehicle, according to Cumberland Police.
Wayne Eugene King was charged with first- and second-degree assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and false imprisonment following the 7:16 p.m. incident, police said.
King awaited a bond hearing Wednesday while confined at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Police said King attempted to force the victim to drive him to an unknown location in West Virginia in addition to striking her and threatening to take her life. He claimed to be in possession of a knife at that time, police said.
