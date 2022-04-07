CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed on a temporary commitment Thursday after he was arrested on various charges and then refused to appear before a district court commissioner for a bail hearing, according to Cumberland Police.
Caleb Michael Wainwright, 28, was scheduled to appear before a district court judge Thursday after he was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center on charges of second-degree assault, sex offense in the fourth-degree, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order.
Police said Wainwright was taken into custody during investigation of a disturbance early Wednesday evening on Queen City Pavement. Following the arrest, officers reportedly became aware of an earlier alleged assault by Wainwright, resulting in charges unrelated to the disturbance.
