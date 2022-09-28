CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed without bond Wednesday after he was charged with attempted murder and related offenses stemming from a Sept. 7 incident, according to court documents.
William Royce Hardman, 62, was booked into the Allegany County Detention Center late Tuesday afternoon after he was taken into custody on a warrant that was issued the same day as the alleged offenses.
Following a bond hearing, Hardman remained in jail, pending bail review and a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 27 in district court.
The warrant was obtained through an investigation by the C3I Unit, according to electronic court records.
