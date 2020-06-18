Cumberland man jailed on burglary charge

William Ross Mason Shrader — police lights

CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed late Wednesday after Cumberland Police said he broke into a vacant home in the 800 block of Maryland Avenue.

Ronald Thomas Albee, 57, was charged with fourth-degree burglary and was being held in the Allegany County Detention Center on a temporary commitment pending further district court action.

The property owner told officers no one had permission to be inside and a subsequent search located Albee.

