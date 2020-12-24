CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Thursday after he was arrested in connection with the theft of "a large sum of a currency" from a South End residence, according to the Cumberland Police Department.
Charges of theft and first-degree burglary were filed against Tyele Ashaun Powell, 22, when he was served an arrest warrant Wednesday, police said.
Following the arrest, Powell was jailed on $5,000 bond at the Allegany County Detention Center as directed by a district court commissioner, pending bail review by a judge.
The charges reportedly stemmed from the alleged theft of a box of money that was removed from a Grand Avenue residence in November, police said.
