CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed without bond Wednesday on drug distribution charges that were filed when Cumberland Police served him with a warrant for failing to keep his court date.
Jason Aaron Payne, 31, was charged with two counts each of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana) in addition to failure to appear in court.
Payne was being held in the Allegany County Detention Center pending a bail review Thursday.
Police said Payne was found in possession of a suspected controlled dangerous substance when officers contacted him Tuesday during service of the warrant.
