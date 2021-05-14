CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Friday without bond after he was arrested on five warrants that were issued for failing to appear in district and circuit courts as well as other charges, Cumberland Police said.
Marley Zaire Powell, 27, was taken into custody Thursday when he was served the court orders at a Maryland Avenue residence.
The warrants stemmed from Powell's alleged failure to appear in circuit court on separate charges of first-degree assault and second-degree burglary and district court warrants for failing to obey the terms of probation and another case involving theft and trespassing charges.
Powell was also served a warrant for possession with intent to distribute large quantities of heroin and fentanyl and driving with license privileges suspended relating to an incident April 5 on Greene Street, police said.
