Cumberland man jailed on indictment drug charges

CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Sunday on charges stemming from his indictment last week by an Allegany County grand jury, Cumberland Police said.
Shane Lee York 47, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia in addition to the indictment that charges him as a co-conspirator in the distribution of narcotics.
Following the arrest, York was jailed to await an appearance before a circuit court judge.
York was found in possession of suspected crack cocaine and a glass pipe at the time of his arrest, police said.
He was one of 20 local residents indicted as co-conspirators in connection with the indictment of Juerbar Otis Thomas, 43, of Cumberland, who was charged as a drug kingpin.
The indictments reportedly stemmed from an Allegany County Narcotics Task Force and allied police agencies investigation into the distribution of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and firearms from New York to Allegany County.
Another alleged co-conspirator, Leonard Wayne Metzner, of Cumberland, remained at large Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.