CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Tuesday after he was taken into custody on a warrant stemming from a May 19 grand jury indictment charging him with distribution of narcotics in Allegany County.
Norman Bernard Cromwell, 41, was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics, distribution of narcotics and possession of marijuana through the indictment returned several months ago by an Allegany County grand jury.
Following the arrest, Cromwell was lodged in the Allegany County Detention Center to await a bond hearing in circuit court.
The bench warrant was issued the day after Cromwell was indicted, according to electronic court records.
