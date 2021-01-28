HYNDMAN, Pa. - Evelyn P. Shaffer, 85, of Hyndman, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Allegany Nursing and Rehab. Born April 18, 1935, in Buffalo Mills, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Walter and Gladys (Ringler) Burkett. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Earl B. Shaffer;…