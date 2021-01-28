CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Wednesday when Cumberland Police served him with a parole retake warrant issued last week by district court, Cumberland Police said.
Gary Ray Bookheimer, 57, remained jailed Thursday at the Allegany County Detention Center at the order of a district court commissioner, pending bail review.
Bookheimer was also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of CDS (not marijuana), possession of marijuana more than 10 grams and various traffic offenses.
Police said the charges were filed by Cumberland Police after Bookheimer failed to stop for officers attempting to stop his vehicle Jan. 22. The vehicle was subsequently located and searched, allegedly prompting discovery of a large quantity of controlled dangerous substances in the vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.