Cumberland man jailed on rape, burglary charges

CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Thursday after he was arrested for allegedly entering a North End residence where he sexually assaulted a female who was asleep at the time of the incident, according to Cumberland Police.
Paul Edgar Wilhelm, 53, was served an arrest warrant charging him with home invasion, second-degree rape, fourth-degree sexual contact, third-degree sex offense, third-degree burglary and second-degree assault, police said.
Following the arrest, Wilhelm was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center without bond, pending his next court appearance.
Police said the charges stemmed from an incident that allegedly took place Aug. 13 at a Columbia Avenue residence.
