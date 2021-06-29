CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Monday when Cumberland Police served him with two arrest warrants.
Calman Dennis McKenzie, 26, remained jailed Tuesday at the Allegany County Detention Center at the order of a district court commissioner.
Police said the warrants were from incidents that occurred in December of last year at a Mountain View Drive address and on June 25 in the area of Greenway Avenue.
The first warrant was issued in connection with a breaking and entering reported to police when McKenzie was allegedly observed by the victim trying to enter his garage. McKenzie fled the area and was soon detained by police, reportedly with stolen property belonging to the victim.
McKenzie was charged with theft, entering a vehicle with malicious intent and rogue and vagabond.
The second warrant was issued in reference to an incident that occurred in the area of Greenway Avenue when an officer on patrol observed McKenzie and knew that he had several unserved arrest warrants.
When the officer approached McKenzie, he allegedly fled and was not located. McKenzie was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing and hindering in that incident.
After being taken into custody, city police served McKenzie with four additional warrants and a criminal summons.
