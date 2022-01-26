CUMBERLAND — A theft complaint investigation Tuesday led to the arrest of a 24-year-old city man who was wanted by Texas authorities, according to Cumberland Police.
Logan Ray Aldrich was taken into custody in the 500 block of Linden Street when officers determined during a national police computer records check that he was wanted on drug violations.
Aldrich was being held in the Allegany County Detention Center at the order of a district court commissioner. He will be returned to Texas upon completion of extraditions proceedings, police said.
