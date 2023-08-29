CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed without bond following his arrest on warrants issued in March and April for alleged theft and forgery violations and an alleged assault that caused injuries to a victim in the 200 block of Race Street, according to Cumberland Police.
Larry La Verne Casey, 53, was taken into custody Monday at an unspecified location.
Charged with seven counts of forgery of private documents and seven counts of theft from $100 to $1,500 in addition to second-degree assault and harrasment in a course of conduct, Casey was scheduled for a bond review Tuesday in district court.
