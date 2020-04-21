Cumberland man jailed on two warrants

CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Monday on two arrest warrants served by the Cumberland Police Department.
Rahman Hadi Wilkins, 27, remained jailed Tuesday at the Allegany County Detention Center at the order of a district court commissioner, pending bail review before a district court judge.
Police said the warrants charged Wilkins with violation of a protective order, third- and fourth-degree burglary and other offenses.
The charges reportedly stemmed from two occasions on March 20 when Wilkins allegedly entered a Bedford Street residence in violation of a protective order and without permission.
