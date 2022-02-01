CUMBERLAND — An alleged assault where the victim was kicked into unconsciousness at a Quebec Avenue home resulted in the arrest Monday of a city man, according to Cumberland Police.
Travis Leon Shears, 32, was served warrants charging him with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and violation of probation before he was ordered jailed without bond by a district court commissioner..
The victim was allegedly thrown to the ground before being kicked and stomped until losing consciousness, police said.
