CUMBERLAND — An alleged assault where the victim was kicked into unconsciousness at a Quebec Avenue home resulted in the arrest Monday of a city man, according to Cumberland Police.

Travis Leon Shears, 32, was served warrants charging him with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and violation of probation before he was ordered jailed without bond by a district court commissioner..

The victim was allegedly thrown to the ground before being kicked and stomped until losing consciousness, police said.

