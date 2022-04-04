CUMBERLAND — A suspect in an apparent strong-arm robbery early Sunday was arrested after the victim was found injured and lying in the roadway at Fayette and North Lee streets, Cumberland Police said.
Randy Jay Nelson Jr. was charged with robbery, second-degree assault and theft less than $100 before he was released later after posting $10,000 bond set by a district court commissioner.
Police were reportedly called to the location shortly after 2 a.m.
The victim apparently did not seek medical treatment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.