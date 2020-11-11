KREMMLING, Colo. — A Cumberland man died Monday as the result of a hunting shooting incident in Grand County, Colorado.
The death of 25-year-old Simon Howell in a remote area of the State Bridge Recreation Site west of Kremmling is under investigation by the Grand County Sheriff's Office, Colorado Park and Wildlife and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, according to media reports there.
Media reports said the victim was identified by family members.
Authorities said no arrests have been made.
Colorado Park and Wildlife said hunting fatalities in the area of the incident are rare and the most recent one occurred in November 2018.
