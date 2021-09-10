CUMBERLAND — A 39-year-old city man is being sought as a suspect in this week's armed robbery of the Press Auto Mart in Wiley Ford, West Virginia, according to the Mineral County Sheriff's Office.
A warrant for Michael Tim Suder's arrest was issued Thursday by a Mineral County magistrate in conjunction with the investigation by the sheriff's office into the 4 p.m. Tuesday incident.
A short time after the incident, Cumberland Police arrested Tyrell Edward Hill, 30, of Cumberland, as he was walking from Ridgeley into Cumberland on the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad bridge.
Taken into custody on a charge of trespassing on the posted bridge, Hill was subsequently charged as a fugitive from justice after an arrest warrant was issued for him by the Mineral County magistrate for his alleged involvement in the robbery.
Hill was taken into custody just minutes after the robbery suspects reportedly ditched their getaway vehicle in Ridgeley. That vehicle — a Pontiac G5 passenger vehicle — was reportedly occupied by the suspects when it driven from the robbery scene and into Cumberland where it was spotted by police. After crossing the Blue Bridge into Ridgeley, the vehicle was quickly abandoned just inside in the town limits of Ridgeley, police said.
Police said a privately-owned surveillance system showed the suspects, Hill and Suder, exiting the vehicle and running into a wooded area near the railroad tracks and the scenic railroad bridge.
Police said the robbery took place when the suspects entered the business, brandished a knife, forced an employee to the floor and fled with an unspecified sum of money.
The sheriff's office was assisted by West Virginia State Police, the Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, Ridgeley Police Department, Cumberland Police, Maryland State Police and the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with information on Suder's whereabouts is urged to contact their nearest police department or the Mineral County Sheriff's Office at 304-788-0441.
