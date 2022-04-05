CUMBERLAND — Police were on the lookout Tuesday for a Cumberland man who allegedly attempted to suffocate a woman early Monday at a residence in the 23000 block of McMullen Highway, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
Donald Dewayne Corbin, 37, was wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and related charges. A warrant was issued for his arrest Tuesday in district court.
Corbin reportedly fled the residence following the incident and prior to the arrival of deputies.
The victim suffered injuries to her face and neck, police said.
Corbin should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff's office. He was described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds, has short hair and tattoos under his left eye and on his neck.
