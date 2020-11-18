CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial after he allegedly assaulted a woman at a Frederick Street residence Tuesday, according to Cumberland Police.
Deshawn Terrill Green, 20, was arrested on charges of second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property.
Following arrest processing, Green was granted pre-trial release on his personal recognizance, pending trial in district court.
Officers reportedly observed injuries to the victim's face. The victim's telephone was also reportedly damaged in the incident, police said.
In an unrelated matter, city police officers served a summons Tuesday to Kelly Dawn Brewington, 30, of Cumberland, for a charge of second-degree assault.
