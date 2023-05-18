CUMBERLAND — A connection to the game of marbles has brought two local families full circle.
After Jeff Kimmell won the National Marbles Tournament championship in 1981, his coach, Rick Mawhinney, was supposed to escort him to be interviewed on a late night TV show.
But Mawhinney’s wife went into labor and delivered a daughter.
That baby girl would grow up to train the Cumberland Marbles Program, which will send Kimmell’s second cousin, Harley Twigg, 14, to the national tournament next month.
“They had to cancel the (TV) appearance because of me,” Renee Truly, the marbles program coordinator and head coach, said of her birth.
The game of marbles often rolls through families, she said.
“It’s generational,” Truly said and added her father, Mawhinney — a national champion in 1971 — and grandfather also played the game.
“I’ve been pretty much involved with the tournament since birth and I’ve stuck with it by choice,” she said. “Once it’s in your blood it’s kind of hard to stop.”
Mawhinney, who was director of the National Marbles Tournament as well as coach of the Cumberland program, retired two years ago.
“I took over for him,” Truly said of leading the local program. She also helps coordinate the national tournament.
“(Marbles is) a simple, wholesome game that basically you play against yourself,” she said of the sport that involves “math, science, compassion and encouragement.”
The national tournament awards two champions and two sportsmanship winners with college scholarships each year.
The “mibsters” will play more than 1,200 games over the four-day tournament, according to the event’s website.
Since the competition began in 1922, nine national champions have come from the Cumberland program.
Truly has reached out to schools across Allegany County to teach the sport to students ages 7 to 14.
“We have a boys division and a girls division,” she said.
On Wednesday, the Cumberland Marbles Program decided its winners.
Joining Twigg at the national tournament will be fellow Cumberland marbles champion Katelynn Gaumer, 12, a student at Braddock Middle School.
Runners up were Jacob Keith, 11, from Northeast Elementary School, and Latika Fryer, 10, from Cresaptown Elementary School.
“We also awarded two players with a good sportsmanship award, which was a collectable marble,” Truly said of Lawson Rando from Braddock and Cadence Taylor from Parkside Elementary School.
Twigg said he likes playing marbles because the game is peaceful.
“Everyone I have played has very good sportsmanship and is nice,” he said via email.
Twigg, an eighth grader at Washington Middle School, said he’s excited to go to the national tournament in Wildwood, New Jersey.
This will be his second time at the event, which is held every June the week after Father’s Day.
“It’s fun to watch others and learn more about marbles,” Twigg said.
His mother, Jessica Twigg, said their family, which in addition to Harley includes dad Brandon and kids Noah, 17, Maverick, 9 and Georgia, 4, have a marbles ring at their home.
“Marbles actually runs in my family,” she said of her cousin, Kimmell, and his dad Sunny Kimmell. “It’s been nice to see Harley take after (them).”
To learn more or donate to the program, email CumberlandMarbles@gmail.com.
