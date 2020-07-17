Cumberland men arrested in Williams Street armed robbery

CUMBERLAND — A Williams Street resident was robbed at knifepoint and two Cumberland men were apprehended after an Allegany County sheriff's deputy saw them entering a Greene Street business on Thursday, according to the Cumberland Police Department.
No injuries were reported in the 8:30 a.m. incident that took place when police said Jordon Shook, 34, appeared at the front door of the victim's property in the 300 block of Williams Street and threatened the victim while holding a brick in his hand, police said.
Police said Shook demanded money and then displayed a knife. The victim handed money to Shook, who then fled the property, police said.
Responding officers posted a lookout for a suspect vehicle that police said was driven by Matthew Gonzales, 34.
A city police officer observed the vehicle on Queen City Drive before the deputy saw the suspects enter a Greene Street business where they were taken into custody without incident, police said.
Shook and Gonzales were each charged with home invasion, armed robbery, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, theft and related offenses.
Following appearance before a district court commissioner, Shook was jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bail review by a district court judge. Gonzales was granted pre-trial release after posting $5,000 bond, pending his next court appearance.
