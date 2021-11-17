CUMBERLAND — Two city men are awaiting trial in district court after being charged with assault in unrelated complaints investigated by Cumberland Police.
Christoper Royce Ravenscroft, 31, was charged with second-degree assault Tuesday at a residence in the 400 block of Waverly Terrace, police said.
Ravenscroft was granted pre-trial release on his personal recognizance when he appeared before a district court commissioner.
In a separate complaint Tuesday, officers served a summons to John Bernard McClellan, 65, charging him with two counts of second-degree assault.
Polie said McClellan allegedly assaulted two people in a residence Oct. 28 in the 100 block of North Mechanic Street.
