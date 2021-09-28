CUMBERLAND — Two city men remained jailed without bond following their arrests Monday by Cumberland Police.
Mark Anthony Coleman, 30, was charged with assault on police, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and tampering and destroying evidence, police said.
Police reportedly served Coleman with warrants issued by district and circuit courts before he allegedly assaulted an officer as he was being placed in a police cruiser. He also allegedly attempted to destroy a bag of controlled dangerous substances at the time of his arrest, police said.
In an unrelated case, Shawn Patrick Tallman, 29, was charged by warrant with first- and second-degree assault.
Police said the charges stemmed from a Sept. 26 incident in which a female victim alleged that she was choked by the accused.
Both men were awaiting bail review hearings in district court on Tuesday.
