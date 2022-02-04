CUMBERLAND — Two city men were arrested Thursday after police found suspected fentanyl and crack cocaine in their vehicle following a traffic stop by Cumberland Police.
Shawn Alan Mullaney, 56, was charged with two counts of controlled dangerous substance possession-not marijuana, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, CDS possession-large amount, conspire to possess CDS-large amount and conspiracy to possess CDS with the intent to distribute.
Melvin Roy Redhead, 49, was charged with CDS possession-not marijuana, conspire to possess CDS-large amount and conspiracy to possess CDS-not marijuana.
The arrests were made after a drug-detecting dog alerted to the presence of the drugs in the vehicle. Police did not disclose the location of the traffic stop.
Both men were jailed in the Allegany County Detention Center without bond Friday pending bail review hearings in district court.
