CUMBERLAND — One man remained jailed and another was released on bond following their arrest Monday morning inside an abandoned Baltimore Avenue residence, according to Cumberland Police.
Police arrested Andre Jacob Getz, 41, on a charge of fourth-degree burglary and Todd Ellsworth Adams Jr., 38, for the same offense.
The arrests were made about 8 a.m. after officers found an exterior door of the building standing open and both men inside the property, police said.
The property owner told police he had not given his permission for the men to be on the premises.
Following appearance before a district court commissioner, Getz remained jailed Tuesday at the Allegany County Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond, pending trial in district court.
Police said Adams was granted pre-trial release after he posted $1,500 bond.
