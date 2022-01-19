CUMBERLAND — Two city men were jailed without bond after they were charged with drug distribution and related offenses following a traffic stop Tuesday in the 100 block of Virginia Avenue, Cumberland Police said.
Brett Allen Denby and Joseph Louis Thompson, both 37, were charged with possession with intent to distribute a fentanyl and heroin mixture, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana).
A district court commissioner ordered both men jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bail review by a district court judge.
Police said a drug detection dog alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.